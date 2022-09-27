JUST IN
Earth aims DART to knock asteroid off course; now all eyes are on the sky
National Clean Air Programme: Govt to reduce 40% particulate matter by 2026
10 people detained in raids by NIA, ATS in Gujarat over PFI links
Bosses scared that employees slack off while WFH: Satya Nadella
Police arrest 25 PFI activists from 8 districts of Assam in fresh crackdown
Police arrest 4 PFI activists from Thane over anti-national activities
Arunachal to hand over APPSC exam paper leak case to CBI: CM Pema Khandu
Shah to be part of hospital ceremony, inaugurate underpass in Gandhinagar
Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi; evacuation alert in bordering areas
Polling underway for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
NIA crackdown on PFI continues, 30 more people detained in Delhi
Business Standard

Draft Telecom Bill: Centre to take spectrum back if telcos fail to pay dues

The draft telecom bill also recognised that the spectrum is a valuable resource and provided for the assignment of the spectrum for the public good

Topics
BS Web Reports | telecom services | Draft Telecommunications Bill

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

telecom

The draft telecom bill has cleared the air around doing away with the inconsistencies in the ownership of spectrum for corporates under stress, according to industry experts. If the ailing telecom company fails to pay the dues to the government, it can take back the spectrum, a report by Economic Times (ET) added.

According to the bill, the value of the spectrum cannot be sold back to creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Experts said that the bill has also clarified the regulations of OTT platforms. "Telecom operators had been petitioning to seek a level playing field with companies offering competing OTT services such as voice and video calling, texting etc," Credit Suisse said as per ET.

Also Read: Draft telecom Bill recommends Truecaller-like service for users

The bill also recognised that the spectrum is a valuable resource and provided for the assignment of the spectrum for the public good.

"While it mentions that auction will be the key means of selling of spectrum, it also provides for assignment of spectrum for the public good," JM Financial added.

The bill, introduced last Wednesday, aims to replace three existing laws - Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

However, to ensure a smooth transition, the centre has allowed continuity of actions taken under the repealed laws.

Experts further added that the draft telecom bill offered a robust regulatory framework within the federal structure to obtain right of way (RoW) approvals in a uniform, non-discriminatory manner.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU