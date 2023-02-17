JUST IN
Business Standard

Drone technology to ease surveillance and monitoring: Himachal CM Sukhu

He said there was a dire need to seriously consider how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology

Topics
drone technology | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government intends to use drone technology to supervise various state schemes, traffic management, rescue of stranded trekkers, monitor forests and wildlife, and surveillance of illegal mining, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

He said there was a dire need to seriously consider how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology.

This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors. Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector, a statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 16:53 IST

