JUST IN
Mines ministry in process of identifying mineral blocks in sea: Secretary
Delhi, Maha, Haryana, UP have most comprehensive EV policies: Report
Average residential property rentals to rise further: Industry experts
No Koh-i-Noor in royal coronation, but its intrigue continues to inspire
India will have exponential growth in next 25 years, says IPM India MD
Parents' support key to stop violence in live-in relationships: NCW chief
Several families have cancelled pre-scheduled child marriages: Assam CM
Indian Army shows interest in locally-made jetpack on display at Aero India
32% mobile subscriber don't have coverage despite paying for 4G, 5G: Report
Rs 500/month allocated to landless women farm labourers in Karnataka budget
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mines ministry in process of identifying mineral blocks in sea: Secretary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Garuda Aerospace inks pact with Narayana Health, to ferry medical supplies

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has joined hands with healthcare provider Narayana Health towards transporting of bio-medical supplies using their 'Sanjeevani' drone, the company said on Friday

Topics
drone industry | Health Ministry | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Drones

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has joined hands with healthcare provider Narayana Health towards transporting of bio-medical supplies using their 'Sanjeevani' drone, the company said on Friday.

The partnership between the two aims to ensure faster delivery of medical supplies including samples for diagnosis during challenging conditions.

"With the help of Garuda Aerospace's Sanjeevani drone, Narayana Health will be able to transport bio-medical supplies quickly, ensuring patients receive timely diagnosis and treatments." Garuda Aerospace said.

The drones would be able to provide emergency healthcare in remote and under served areas as well, it said.

"Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery to patients in need and in times of emergency," Garuda Aerospace founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a statement.

On their association with Garuda Aerospace, Narayana Health Chairman Dr Devi Shetty said, "by partnering with Garuda Aerospace, we are able to leverage their expertise to improve the delivery of medical supplies and enhance the quality of care we provide across."

"In the first phase, drones will be deployed in Bengaluru to transfer bio-medical samples from Narayana Health City and HSR Layout on a daily basis. In the next one year, our network of 21 hospitals will have these services," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on drone industry

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 16:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU