Drones can play significant role in checking illegal mining: Union Minister

Drone technology can play a significant role to check in the country and can also used to save natural resources, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Tuesday.



The Union Minister was here to flag off drone start-up Garuda Aerospace's Drone Yatra and inaugurate the company's first Virtual E-Learning platform at Agni College of Technology.



The Minister for Information and Broadcasting at an event here said the Centre continues to invest in training the youth in drone technology as India is on track to become a global 'drone hub' of the world.

"Mining and are two different things. To keep a check on the illegal mining, drone technology could be used. Drone technology could be a big thing to save our resources." he said.

He was making those comments at the inauguration of first drone skilling and training conference organised by Garuda Aerospace at the Agni College of Technology, Thalambur near here.

Thakur recalled that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver medicines and vaccines.

Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for deployment of for live aerial cinematography of the cricket season, he remarked. The minister also added that to turn India into a drone skill hub, it will need at least one lakh drone pilots by 2023.



Thakur, who is also the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, said Kisan/farmer drone is the beginning of the new age developments in the agricultural sector and this will not only impact farmers but also create employment for various others.

He also recalled how were used to deliver farm inputs during the Covid-19 pandemic in Himachal Pradesh.

Garuda Aerospace's Drone Yatra called 'Operation 777' is for educating and demonstrating the efficacy of the drones in agriculture in 777 Indian districts.

Thakur also flew a drone to gain firsthand experience on operation, and handed over 10 drones to young entrepreneurs who have decided to become drone service providers.

"Our Drone Yatra will help farmers understand more about the technology and give them a better perspective on growing crops," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

