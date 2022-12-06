JUST IN
Fadnavis speaks to Bommai after stone pelting on Maha vehicles in Karnataka
Financial support is 'lifeblood' of terrorism, says NSA Ajit Doval
What we know about Iran's notorious 'morality police' and how it operates
Nobody should sleep empty stomach, govt to ensure grains reach last man: SC
Donald Trump Jr. to visit India; may announce expansion in realty sector
MCD polls: Tight security arrangements put in place at counting centres
Recruitment of sportspersons in govt jobs will get cabinet nod: Bommai
After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report
Border situation with China, inflation to dominate Winter Session
PM Modi to dedicate 3 national Ayush institutes to nation on Dec 11
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fadnavis speaks to Bommai after stone pelting on Maha vehicles in Karnataka
Business Standard

Delhi Excise case: Fresh notice to TRS' K Kavitha for questioning on Dec 11

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday

Topics
Central Bureau of Investigation | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter K. Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.

The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.

In her response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 19:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU