DTDC starts vaccine delivery with hi-tech temperature control system

Logistics player DTDC today said it transported 39,000 doses of Covishield vaccines across India for a leading Bengaluru-based hospital chain. This is the first time the company has handled temperature controlled vaccine cargo.
DTDC delivered the vaccine across five cities--Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Raipur and Jaipur--in a time-bound operation.
“We deployed about 10 vehicles across the country to deliver the vaccine. The fleet is a combination of owned and leased trucks,” said a company source close to the development.
DTDC has the capability to manage a temperature range from -80 degrees to +25 degrees celsius, coupled with speedy and effective transportation across India.
“During this pandemic, we have been able to perceive the need of the hour to customise our services. We are hopeful that our Temperature Controlled Transportation will aid in rapidly reaching the Covishield vaccine to everyone,” DTDC Express Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Subhasish Chakraborty was quoted as saying.
The time and temperature-sensitive task has been done using a unique packaging solution, with added features like Temperature monitoring, Control Tower enabled movement, Continuous alerts and notifications to clients and a pan-India delivery network ensuring the utmost security, said the company in its release.
Through the pandemic, logistics player Kool-Ex Cold Chain has been one of the largest vaccine cargo handlers with about 500 truck fleet delivering in various parts of the country.
