Dubai bans Air India Express for 15 days for carrying Covid positive flyer

Dubai authorities have banned all Express flights for 15 days for carrying a passenger who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Following the ban, Express has rescheduled all Dubai bound flights to Sharjah, an airline spokesperson said. The passenger was carried on the Jaipur-Dubai flight on 4 September.

In a letter to the airline, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has said that it is the second instance that the airline has flown a Covid-19 positive passenger.

"You are aware of our previous intimation made to you by our letter dated 2nd September 2020 for boarding a passenger with a Covid-19 positive test result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 5,214,677; global tally past 30 million

Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the SARS Cov2 pandemic.

Therefore, all operation of Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from 18th September until 2nd October," the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority informed the airline.

In August, Air India was banned from operating flights to Hong Kong for two weeks for "carrying too many passengers infected with Covid-19.”

The Hong Kong government had acted after 11 passengers on Air India flight 314 from Delhi on August 14 tested positive for the coronavirus, with officials blaming poor preflight testing for the infection.