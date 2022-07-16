E-cigarettes, flavored tobacco worth Rs 14.6 lakh seized in Mumbai; 11 held

-
The Mumbai Police on Friday seized electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco worth over Rs 14.60 lakh after raiding 12 places in the city and its suburbs, and arrested 11 persons, an official said.
The action was carried out by the Crime Branch control of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), he said. As many as 11 persons were arrested in connection with the case, he said, adding a probe was underway.
"Considering that the youth in Mumbai are consuming electronic cigarettes which are harmful to their health, the CB control of the EOW Branch raided 12 places & seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 14,60,420 and registered a case against them," the Mumbai Police tweeted.
