JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unlock 4: Madurai's Meenakshi Amman temple re-opens after 165 days
Business Standard

E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from Sep 2

Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.

Topics
Maharashtra government | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

infra, roads, highway, NHAI, construction

Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.

"No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.

The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.

Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 15:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU