E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from Sep 2

has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.

"No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.

The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.

Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state.

