E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from Sep 2

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to announce Covid-19 relief package soon: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Railways ready to run 'Ganesh' special trains, awaiting Maharashtra's nod
What logic behind not sharing Covid-19 report: SC to Maharashtra govt
Researchers urge govt to create common data portal for migrants' travel
Covid-19: E-commerce saves the day as delivery workers emerge as heroes
-
Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2.
"No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2," said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a video message on August 31.
The State has also allowed passenger movement by private bus, mini bus and other operators.
Notably, schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU