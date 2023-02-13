Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS

An of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of on Monday early morning, Center for Seismology informed.

The took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

" of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)