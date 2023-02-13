JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh steadily becoming India's sports hub, says Anurag Thakur
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS

The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom

Topics
Earthquake | Sikkim

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:44 IST

