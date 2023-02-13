Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim's Yuksom town on Monday: NCS

-
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi village 10 km below ground
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology
Earthquake of 5.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued
SDF submits memorandum to governor, seeks President's rule in Sikkim
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.
The earthquake took place at around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU