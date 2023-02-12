JUST IN
Business Standard

Economic and social progress should be just and inclusive: President Murmu

President Murmu stressed that economic and social progress should be just and inclusive and said national priority is to bring all deprived sections of society and women within ambit of development

Topics
economic growth | President of India

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Economic growth, GDP

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday stressed that economic and social progress should be just and inclusive and said the national priority is to bring all deprived sections of society and women within the ambit of development.

Addressing a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Uttar Pradesh government at Lok Bhavan here, she said the warm welcome she received has made her first visit to Lucknow as president unforgettable.

She said the Uttar Pradesh government is determined to achieve big goals.

"I am confident that Uttar Pradesh would contribute significantly in ensuring economic, social and political justice through women empowerment. In the history of political empowerment of women, Uttar Pradesh has unique records," she said.

"Along with the growth of the economy, it is necessary for economic and social progress to be just and inclusive. It is our national priority to bring all deprived sections of society and women within the ambit of inclusive development," she said.

She expressed confidence that India has a bright future as the hardworking and dedicated people of such a vast state are working to build a new India.

"The country's largest work-force and largest youth population are being provided opportunities to utilise their talents in the state," she said.

The president said Lucknow, situated on the bank of the Gomati river, is associated with our oldest traditions and has been a major centre of culture, literature, politics and art and skills in the medieval and modern times.

"The traditions and sentiments emanating from Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Sarnath unite all Indians in one thread. Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur, Magahar and many other holy places of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed India's flourishing spiritual power," she said.

"The spiritual energy of such holy places would continue to provide strength to our country for ages," she added.

The Kumbh in Prayagraj has been a major religious, spiritual and cultural event since ancient times, she said, adding that in 2017 UNESCO recognised Prayagraj Kumbh Mela as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity".

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and people from diverse fields were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the president addressed the valedictory session of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit here.

At the summit, President Murmu said Uttar Pradesh is "capable and ready" to become India's growth engine.

She said that through the summit the state got investment proposals worth Rs 35.5 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 22:54 IST

