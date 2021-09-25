Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck near Campbell Bay in on Friday night, as per the Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres.

" of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 20:34:27 IST, Lat: 9.22 and Long: 93.92, Depth: 63 Km, Location: 246km North of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Earlier on September 22, an of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)