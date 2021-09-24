PM Modi applauds Joe Biden for vision and commitment to India-US ties

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Biden to host PM Modi for bilateral meeting on Sep 24: White House
China attacks US at bilateral talks; hands over list of demands
Biden, Merkel discuss challenges posed by China during bilateral meet
Biden jokes about possible India connection in meeting with PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday applauded the commitment and vision shown by US President Joe Biden for India-US ties and the world at large.
Seated along with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Modi told the president that in 2016 and even before that in 2014 they had an opportunity to discuss India-US relations in detail.
And at that time, Mr President, you had laid out a vision for India-US relationship in great detail. And really, that was a vision that was inspirational. Today, Mr President, as President, you are making all efforts and taking initiatives to implement that vision, Modi said.
The prime minister said Biden mentioned very important issues after assuming charge as President of the United State and he has taken initiative to address them, be they COVID-19, climate change, or the QUAD grouping.
After taking this initiative, you have made and deployed great efforts to bring them to implement your mission, he said.
Today we have this opportunity to discuss all these issues in great detail, how, and after our discussions, we will look towards how we can work further together, not only for our respective countries, but for the entire world, how we can take positive action, and I am absolutely convinced that under your leadership, whatever we do, it will be extremely relevant for the entire world, Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU