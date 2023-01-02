JUST IN
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya late Sunday night: NCS

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 3.2 occured at East Northeast of Nongpoh at 23:28 pm on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground

Topics
Earthquake | Meghalaya

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake
Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya's Nongpoh late Sunday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 3.2 occured at East Northeast of Nongpoh at 23:28 pm on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 23:28:43 IST, Lat: 26.03 and Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60km ENE of Nongpoh, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 06:49 IST

