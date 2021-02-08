Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district

An of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of on Monday morning, according to the Centre for Seismology.

" of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information," NCS said.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

