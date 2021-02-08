Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district

-
ALSO READ
413 earthquakes recorded from March 1 to September 8 in India: Govt
3.5 magnitude earthquake hits 98-km north of Mumbai: Seismology Centre
Landslides block Srinagar-Jammu national highway, 300 vehicles stranded
LG announces Rs, 1,350-cr package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: 489 Covid cases, 12 deaths reported
-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information," NCS said.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU