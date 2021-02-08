Farmer protest LIVE: Dialogue on backburner, farmers, govt trade charges

JUST IN
Farmer protest live:The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait plants various saplings and flowers at site during protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Saturday.
Farmer protest live updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the Central Government's conspiracy against farmers has strengthened their protest against the newly-enacted farm laws. Farmer unions held a mahapanchayat in Charkhi Dadri on Sunday where thousands of farmers gathered. 

Centre allocated Rs 16,000 crores for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the fiscal year 2021-22 to boost the safety of farmers' crops and to ensure that maximum benefit of crop insurance reaches farmers. "This is a budgetary increase of around Rs 305 crore as against the previous fiscal year 2020-21, which reiterates the government's commitment towards the growth of agriculture sector in the country," the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said. With his arrest, the total number of people nabbed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that took place across the national capital on January 26 has gone up to 127.

