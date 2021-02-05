Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Nepal-India border, no loss of life

An of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred near the Nepal-India border in today, according to the Centre for Seismology.

" of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 05-02-2021, 03:43:10 IST, Lat: 27.86 & Long: 88.14, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal - India (Sikkim) Border," NCS tweeted.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)