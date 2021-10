East Coast Railway supplies record 66 rakes of coal in a single day

East Coast Railway on Monday said it has set a record in single-day loading as it supplied 66 rakes of the dry fuel from Odisha's Talcher to different parts of the country.

The initiative was taken to enhance supply to power plants, an ECoR official said.

On Sunday, ECoR supplied 2.6 lakh tonne of to Delhi, Punjab, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh from Talcher loading points.

East Coast Railway general manager Vidya Bhushan congratulated all employees for their commitment and urged them to continue with their efforts to increase the supply of coal to thermal power plants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)