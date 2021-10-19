Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail.

"Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!" the prime minister tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)