Eastern Railway, WB govt to discuss resumption of suburban trains on Monday

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal govt writes to railways for resuming suburban train services
South Eastern Railway to regulate trains on total lockdown days in Bengal
WB asks Railways not to send Shramik Special trains to state till May 26
Chennai Central, Tambaram among terminals identified for pvt trains in TN
Pvt trains must maintain 95% punctuality; penalty on delay: Rly draft plan
-
The West Bengal government and
the Eastern Railway will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss resumption of suburban train services, railway sources said.
The development comes a day after the state government wrote to the Eastern Railway (ER) seeking discussions for plying of a few pairs of suburban trains daily by observing the COVID-19 regulations.
"There is a meeting tomorrow at the state secretariat. The general manager of Eastern Railway and other railway officials will be present. The chief secretary and the home secretary will be present on behalf of the state government. We will discuss various aspects related to the resumption of train services," a senior railway official said.
Noting that the state government has helped the railway authorities to run metro trains peacefully and efficiently, Additional Chief Secretary (home) H K Dwivedi had urged the Eastern Railway to run a few pair of suburban trains daily.
"Rather than taking resort (resorting) to unquiet means, we could and discuss how a few pairs of trains could be run locally in the morning and in the afternoon hours to serve the general commuters at large," read the letter written by Dwivedi.
The decision to write to the Eastern Railway came in the backdrop of violence at Howrah station after the railway police chased away some commuters as they tried to break open the locked gate of the Howrah-Burdwan Staff Special Train at the station on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU