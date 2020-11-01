Bihar will reelect 'double engine' govt, reject 2 'yuvaraj': PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Bihar polls 2020 LIVE: State gained from 'double engine' govt, says PM Modi
Latest News LIVE: Secure the leadership of Bihar with Nitish, says Nadda
LIVE: Nitish top choice for CM's post, says India Today pre-election survey
LIVE: 8 union ministers to hold virtual rallies about farm laws in Punjab
Bihar polls: UP steps up vigil in border areas to check liquor smuggling
-
Bihar will reelect the "double engine" government of Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, alleging the Opposition will bring back "jungle raj”.
"Voter turnout in phase one elections on Wednesday proves that the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is returning to power,” said Modi in Chapra, where he held the first of his four campaign rallies. Turnout was almost 54 per cent on Wednesday.
"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', referring to his political rivals Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party.
"Earlier, every mother used to warn their children against going out, saying "lakad sunghva" is lurking inside because they were frightened about the kidnappings. How come people of state who are frightened about even venturing out think about development? How can industries be setup in a state where kidnappings were the biggest concern," he said.
News agency PTI reported Modi will next speak at Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha. This is Modi's third visit to the state in the last few weeks where Nitish Kumar - the NDA's chief ministerial candidate - is seeking a fourth term.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU