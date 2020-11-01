Bihar will reelect 'double engine' govt, reject 2 'yuvaraj': PM Modi

Bihar will reelect the "double engine" government of Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Prime Minister on Sunday, alleging the Opposition will bring back "jungle raj”.

"Voter turnout in phase one elections on Wednesday proves that the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is returning to power,” said Modi in Chapra, where he held the first of his four campaign rallies. Turnout was almost 54 per cent on Wednesday.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', referring to his political rivals Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party.

"Earlier, every mother used to warn their children against going out, saying "lakad sunghva" is lurking inside because they were frightened about the kidnappings. How come people of state who are frightened about even venturing out think about development? How can industries be setup in a state where kidnappings were the biggest concern," he said.

News agency PTI reported Modi will next speak at Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha. This is Modi's third visit to the state in the last few weeks where Nitish Kumar - the NDA's chief ministerial candidate - is seeking a fourth term.