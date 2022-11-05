JUST IN
EC mourns demise of first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi

Negi, 106, died of natural causes at his residence in morning and will be cremated with full state honours later in the day.

Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of independent India (Photo: ANI)
The Election Commission on Saturday mourned the demise of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

"Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in #democracy. ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the Nation," the Election Commission said.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the EC added.

"We salute him for his contribution to Indian democracy. He will be cremated with state honours today," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:09 IST

