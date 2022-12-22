JUST IN
Yoga, zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota
Over 60% job seekers depressed over layoffs, not giving best in current job
India, China held constructive talk: Joint statement on eastern Ladakh row
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
10 villages cut off due to heavy landslide in Nilgiris district in TN
No need to panic, but should voluntarily follow Covid norms: Anil Vij
Parliamentary panel suggests evaluation of competitive behaviour ex ante
'First budget to present clear picture of Himachal's financial position'
Delhi CM Kejriwal should stop BJY over Covid scare: Swami Chakrapani
No order issued by govt to stop flights to and from China: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
LS proceedings adjourned again amid oppn demand debate on border issue
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

EC proposal to cap anonymous cash donations under examination: Centre

A proposal of the Election Commission to cap individual anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from the present Rs 20,000 is under examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday

Topics
Election Commission | Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission
Election Commission

A proposal of the Election Commission to cap individual anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from the present Rs 20,000 is under examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Asked whether all political parties were consulted, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded in a negative in a written reply.

"The proposal is under examination," he said on being asked whether the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations to Rs 2,000 from Rs 20,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore.

In September this year, the Election Commission had proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore to cleanse election funding of black money.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had written to Law Minister Rijiju recommending a slew of amendments to the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

The proposals were aimed at ushering in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, and also the expenditure incurred by candidates trying their luck at the hustings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election Commission

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.