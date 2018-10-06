EC refutes Congress's claims, says didn't shift press meet for PM's rally

Facing criticism from political parties over allegedly deferring its press conference to suit Narendra Modi's rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, sources in of India (ECI) on Saturday said that it was done to facilitate the journalists and poll body officers, who complained of their inability to attend the press conference at a very short span of time.

"It wasn't deliberately done to accommodate a political rally; we got numerous calls from journalists and polls officials after we announced at 10 a.m that a presser will be held at 12.30 p.m," said the ECI source.

The presser was earlier scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm, but was postponed to 3:00 pm, following which several opposition leaders took to to question the ECI's independence and targeted it for allegedly towing to government's line.

Here is what Randeep Surjewala of tweeted:

3 Facts- Draw your own conclusions.



1. ECI announces a PC at 12.30 today to announce elction dates to the 5 states.



2. PM Modi is addressing a rally in Ajmer, at 1 PM today.



3. ECI suddenly changes the time of announcement and PC to 3 PM.



Independence of ECI? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 6 October 2018

"Under Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, #ECI is the custodian of 'Free&Fair' elections besides ensuring level-playing field..and this mandate is under darkest of the clouds under this regime. Jai Hind #ElectionCommission," tweeted.

But, the senior poll official refuted these allegations on the ECI's independence, saying that the country's election body is yet to finalise the Assembly poll dates and such accusations are only 'figment of imagination'.

"The commission will be meeting at 2.30 p.m to finalise the poll dates and then announce it. The dates haven't been finalised yet," the told ANI.