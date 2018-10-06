JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EC delayed poll date announcement to facilitate PM's speech: Congress

After BSP, Congress may lose SP too as Akhilesh says he's 'waited too long'
Business Standard

Rahul reaches Gwalior to support landless poor marching towards Delhi

He was welcomed by state Congress chief Kamal Nath, election campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders

IANS  |  Gwalior 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi | PTI Photo

Congress President Rahul Gandhi reached Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday to support the protesting landless poor who are marching towards Delhi.

He was welcomed by state Congress chief Kamal Nath, election campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders.

Gandhi reached Gwalior at around 12.30 p.m. from where he left for Morena in a helicopter. According to Congress leaders, he will address a gathering at Morena district party headquarter's stadium later in the day.

The landless poor have been marching towards Delhi on foot since Thursday. Until now, they have covered a distance of 36 kms. They are expected to reach Morena soon.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements