ECLGS helped many small businesses sail through financial woes: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Expanding scope of ECLGS to help MSMEs, address funds shortage: Industry
Govt expands ECLGS coverage ahead of festive season, economic upturn
Nearly half the loans under ECLGS went to services sector, traders
Loans worth Rs 2.82 trillion sanctioned under ECLGS: MSME Minister
Banks extend Rs 11,168 cr loans in outreach programme during festive season
-
Nearly two-thirds of small businesses believe that the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has helped them pass through financial troubles, according to a survey.
The survey conducted by credit information company Transunion Cibil on 756 companies also said that 68 per cent were confident about a future positive outlook.
Public sector banks have played a lead role in helping the scheme reach out to a wider set of MSME borrowers, the survey said, adding that the very small and micro enterprises having a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore are the biggest beneficiaries of the same.
"ECLGS support has significantly helped in revitalizing the MSME sector which forms the backbone of India's economic engine....timely financial infusion will help MSMEs to revive their businesses and enhance prospects for sustainable growth," company's managing director and chief executive Rajesh Kumar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU