LS passes bills to extend CBI, ED directors' tenures up to max 5 years

Two bills were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.
The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed separately by voice vote after the House rejected various amendments moved by Opposition members on the two bills.
Congress MPs walked out of the House, saying they were not satisfied with the reply of Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
These bills sesk to replace two ordinances issued last month.
The Opposition and the BJP sparred over the government's move to extend the tenures of the directors of the CBI and the ED up to a maximum of five years, with the Opposition alleging that it would completely undermine the autonomy of these institutions, and the ruling party defending the step as being necessary to fight large scale corruption.
