Eco-friendly wheels: Delhi's green push with EVs in public transport

Mohammad Sajid has been driving city buses in New Delhi for nearly seven years. During summers, the sweltering heat coupled with the discomfort of driving a non-air-conditioned bus and dealing with the odd unruly passenger can be quite trying, he says.

Today, however, he is calm and relaxed at the steering wheel of one of 150 electric buses flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The new fleet was added to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on May 24, after the first of two e-buses were introduced in the city in January. Until May 26, the new buses ran on trial and gave ...