Economic stimulus measures to help accelerate economic activity: SIAM

Auto industry body on Thursday said the stimulus measures announced by the government would help in accelerating economic activity in many critical sectors.

The industry body said it appreciates the proactive role being played by the government for supporting a quick and sustainable revival of the economy.

"The stimulus measures announced today (on Thursday) by Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) has specific policy interventions for job creation, credit guarantee and would also be pivotal in de-stressing and accelerating economic activity in many critical sectors," President Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

The auto body would like to thank the government for the continued focus on building and providing an additional line of credit to EXIM Bank for project exports, including projects of industry, he added. It is expected to positively impact the sector, he said.

Sitharaman on Thursday announced tax relief on select home sale deals, enhanced credit guarantee programme for small businesses and provide incentives for new as the government widened stimulus measures to boost the economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)