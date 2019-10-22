Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo to call on PM Modi shortly

and Esther Duflo, this year’s Economics Nobel laureates, are meeting Prime Minister on Tuesday morning. Banerjee and Duflo have been in India for the past few days to promote their book Good Economics for Hard Time’s: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems.

A professor at the US’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Banerjee said in his recent interviews that a cut in rate might not boost demand. He has been advocating increasing the tax on the rich and making cash available for the poor to improve consumption at the time of an economic slowdown.

Some politicians in the current dispensation have been critical of Banerjee. Recently, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Banerjee had a Left-leaning mindset and that his views had already been rejected by India.

Against that backdrop, Banerjee’s meeting with the PM is seen as significant.

While opposing the rate cut as a way to boost economy, Banerjee has said that many other things that the current government has done, including many of its for the poor, are in the right spirit.

Banerjee and Duflo have been awarded Nobel for their work on randomised controlled trials, or RCT.