ED files money laundering case against Manish Sisodia under PMLA

The has registered a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and others to probe the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy, in a move that could spell more trouble for the AAP leader after the action.

Official sources said on Tuesday the ED has filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others. As the AAP-BJP faceoff over allegations on Sisodia escalated, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed his deputy may be arrested in two to three days while Union minister Anurag Thakur called the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) a party of liars, alleging that the “Kejriwal model” of governance has failed.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids in the 2021-22 excise policy case on August 19 and had covered the residence of Sisodia in Delhi, that of IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories. Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government including that of excise and education.



The ED will probe if there were alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy unveiled in November last year. Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled Gujarat where Assembly polls are due by the year-end, said looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in the state, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier. The AAP supremo was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar.



Sisodia, who was also present at the event, claimed that the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the AAP in the state was the reason behind the action against him. Addressing events in Hamirpur and Una districts to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of the formation of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Thakur said Sisodia has failed to respond on the “liquor scam”.



"The Aam Aadmi Party is a party of liars and whatever has said about the BJP is completely false. The BJP did not give him any offer," he said, responding to queries by reporters in Hamirpur on allegations by Delhi's deputy chief minister.

Sisodia had linked the recent raid at his home in connection with the alleged excise scam to his "refusal” to accept a BJP “offer” that he would be made the Delhi chief minister if he quits Kejriwal's party.

