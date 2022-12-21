JUST IN
India discusses opium poppy cultivation, Taliban-Al-Qaida relations at UNSC
Business Standard

ED seizes assets worth Rs 81 cr from Hisar-based firm in ponzi scheme case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 81.7 crore related to Future Makers Lifecare Pvt Ltd, a Hisar-based company

Topics
ponzi schemes | Money laundering  | Haryana

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 81.7 crore in the form of bank balances, land, flats, shops, and jewelleries belonging to Pranjil Batra, commission agents and others related to Future Makers Lifecare Pvt Ltd, a Hisar-based company.

The accused were running a ponzi scheme and duped innocent people to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of seven FIRs registered in Haryana and Telangana.

"The company ran ponzi schemes where the persons at the top of the pyramid gained at the expense of the loss borne by the persons at the base. The ED investigation revealed that Batra, who looked after software of the company, diverted funds worth over Rs 59.7 crore from the accounts of the company by creating fake IDs and using individual bank accounts of his family members and close associates," the ED said.

An ED official said that substantial part of the diverted money was laundered through a number of shell companies which in turn purchased several properties and the same have been attached. Batra was arrested on March 10, and a charge sheet was filed against him before a special court in Panchkula on May 7.

Earlier, properties belonging to the company and its directors, namely Radhe Shyam and Bansi Lal and others worth Rs 261.9 crore, were attached.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 07:50 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
