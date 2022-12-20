JUST IN
Bengaluru tops in Grade-A flexible among 12 APAC cities: CBRE report
BMC prohibits staff from addressing media to counter fake information
Delhi L-G cannot pass such orders, says AAP on direction to pay Rs 97 cr
Over 7 in 10 employers keen to hire in services sector in India: Report
BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates
Taj Mahal to be 'attached' if ASI fails to pay water, property tax: Agra MC
Piyush Goyal demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Rajasthan speech
Delhi govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign as pollution spikes
Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members
Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Kerala Bevco records sale of liquor worth Rs 50 cr on World Cup final day
icon-arrow-left
HC suggests Tamil Nadu govt to consider conducting TNMC election online
Business Standard

Weather disruption forces IndiGo passengers to wait eight hours in Delhi

Delay causes some to miss connecting flights; DIAL sources said zero cancellations or diversions from airport on Tuesday

Topics
IndiGo Airlines | Delhi airport | Air passengers

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Ketan Chauhan reached Delhi airport's terminal-2 at 6.30 a.m, two hours in advance for his Mumbai flight.

But while check-in and security was hassle free, Chauhan spent an agonising eight hours inside the terminal as the incoming aircraft that would take him and others to Mumbai was delayed due to adverse weather in Chandigarh.

“It was a horrendous experience. Our flight was supposed to take off at 8.45 a.m. and was rescheduled four times. There was no clear information from the IndiGo staff and all that they said was it was a weather-related delay. One of my colleagues was supposed to take a connecting train from Mumbai to Gujarat and he missed it,” Chauhan complained.

Another co-passenger also complained of lack of transparent communication. Passengers reported early – some even came at 5.30 a.m. keeping in mind the new advisories and were left stranded.

As tempers flared, senior airlines executives tried to pacify the passengers at the boarding gate. The 8.45 a.m. flight finally got airborne from Delhi at 3.40 p.m.

“We left our homes at 4.45 a.m. to reach the airport early and landed in Mumbai only in the evening,” the passenger complained.

Delhi International Airport Limited sources said there were zero cancellations or diversions from the airport on Tuesday.

Low-visibility in Chandigarh disrupted the flight movement early morning resulting in delays for five departures and four arrivals in that city.. “We had nil visibility at 6.30 a.m. Situation improved after 11.45 a.m,” said Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, airport director, Chandigarh.

Chandigarh airport has Category-I instrument landing system with a minimum landing and take-off visibility requirement of 550 metres. An aircraft can’t take off or land in Chandigarh in case the visibility remains below that mark.

Sahay added that airport management instructed cafeterias to stock up baby food and also arranged for extra chairs in the departure hall to ease passenger inconvenience.

“There have been some flight delays and cancellations due to weather in North India. We offered alternatives to passengers of affected flights as per stipulated procedures,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Like in Chandigarh, passengers at other airports in North India too faced the brunt. SpiceJet informed passengers that due to bad weather in Kanpur all departures and arrivals and consequential movements will be affected.

Elsewhere in Bengaluru, morning flight movements were delayed by 30-40 minutes. A delay was caused due to a change in runway resulting in longer taxi times for aircraft. “There were low clouds on approach and a pilot of an inbound aircraft sought change in runway,” an airport official said.

“We at Bengaluru airport are working round the clock to regulate the crowd and establish a safe and seamless environment at the airport,” a spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo Airlines

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.