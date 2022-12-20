JUST IN
Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 % in 11 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Weather disruption forces IndiGo passengers to wait eight hours in Delhi
Bengaluru tops in Grade-A flexible among 12 APAC cities: CBRE report
BMC prohibits staff from addressing media to counter fake information
Delhi L-G cannot pass such orders, says AAP on direction to pay Rs 97 cr
Over 7 in 10 employers keen to hire in services sector in India: Report
BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates
Taj Mahal to be 'attached' if ASI fails to pay water, property tax: Agra MC
Piyush Goyal demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Rajasthan speech
Delhi govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign as pollution spikes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 3% of 84,874 drug samples tested in 2020-21 were substandard: Govt
icon-arrow-left
J&K approves rehabilitation policy for Children in Street Situation
Business Standard

Naxal violence incidents reduced by 77 % in 11 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Similarly, resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have reduced by 85% from the high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, Nityanand Rai said, adding that the declining trend continues in 2022

Topics
Naxal violence | Left Wing Extremism | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nityanand Rai
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI)

The incidents of Naxal violence have reduced by 77 per cent from the high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Similarly, resultant deaths (civilians and security forces) have reduced by 85 per cent from the high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021, Rai said, adding that the declining trend continues in 2022.

"Steadfast implementation of the national policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 pert cent from the high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said geographical spread of the violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 police stations of 46 districts reported LWE related violence in 2021 as compared to high of 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010.

He said decline in geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme and the number of SRE districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April, 2018 and further to 70 in July, 2021.

Similarly, Rai said the number of districts contributing approximately 90 per cent of the LWE violence, categorised as most LWE affected districts, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Naxal violence

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 22:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.