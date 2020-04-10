ED to seize 5 luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip

The on Friday issued orders to seize five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown, PTI reported.

Officials said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.





The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, travelled in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

Maharashtra to probe IPS officer's role in travel nod to Wadhawans

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government will probe Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta's role in allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel despite the ongoing lockdown.

He said that Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik will conduct the probe.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in YES Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

In a video statement, Deshmukh said that action will be taken against the Wadhawans under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of the IPC, section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act and section 11 of the COVID-19 regulations.

The home minister lashed out at the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who demanded his resignation over the incident.