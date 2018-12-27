Efforts on to increase Indo-Russian bilateral trade to $30 bn by 2025

Plans were on to more than triple the bilateral trade between and to $30 billion by 2025, a Russian diplomat here said Thursday.

The bilateral trade grew by 21 per cent to $9.3 billion in 2017 as against $7.7 billion in the previous year,Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai Oleg N Avdeev said.

"A plan has been set to increase (bilateral) trade to $30 billion and the volume of mutual investment to $15 billion by 2025", he told reporters here.

Replying to a question, he said the consulate issued 4,433 tourist visas.

"The number of student visas we issued increased. More and more young Indian students are willing to go to for higher studies", he said.

On the Indo-Russian joint venture in Tamil Nadu, he said the construction work on the third and fourth units was progressing.

The first unit of KKNPP commenced operation on December 31, 2014 and the second on March 31, 2017.