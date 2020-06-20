Efforts on to use only made-in-India components: Rly Board Chairman

The Railways aims to use only made-in-India components and reduce imports to zero, a top official said on Friday, a day after the transport behemoth decided to cancel the contract of a Chinese firm in a signalling project.

Chairman, (CRB), V K Yadav also said during an online media briefing that “we are making efforts to see that the products manufactured by the Railways are exported.”

Replying to a question on whether the Railways was considering banning Chinese companies from participating in its infrastructure biddings, Yadav said mostly only domestic players are allowed in railway tenders.

“Mostly we are inviting tenders where only domestic bidders are allowed to participate,” he said.

For the past two-three years, the Railways has taken many steps to reduce the import content, the CRB said.