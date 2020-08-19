Eight arrested in Andamans and Nicobar for fishing in Jarawa reserved area

Eight fishermen were arrested



in the for in the area reserved for the vulnerable Jarawa tribe, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kadamtala police station that was patrolling near Strait Island rushed to Middle Andaman and made the arrests on Tuesday, they said.

The eight men were in the area on a small boat, they added.

A case has been registered against these fishermen, an officer said.

The administration is trying to keep the vulnerable Jarawas as much away as possible from the local population in view of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)