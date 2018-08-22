Delhi electrician's son bags US job with annual package of $100,000

Son of an electrician from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Mohammad Amir Ali bagged a job at an American firm with an annual package of $100,000, reported the national daily The Times of India.

According to the report by ToI, this is the highest package which has been offered to a diploma holder from Jamia. Second, among seven brothers and sisters, Ali had always been passionate about electric vehicles. Even after scoring good marks in his board examinations, he couldn't get through Jamia's BTech course for three consecutive years. He was selected for a course in architecture in NIT Jharkhand, but he couldn't join due to financial constraints. He took admission in a diploma course in mechanical engineering in Jamia in 2015 and passion for electric vehicles finally found an outlet.

According to the report, Ali has been quoted saying, "Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is a major challenge in India. I developed a theory. If I succeed, the cost of charging vehicles will be almost zero. But initially, my teachers didn't believe me as it was a new area of work." His professor Waqar Alam realised the potential of his project and guided him through it.

He soon made a prototype of the research which later got showcased in the of Jamia. he sent an expression of interest to the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and his project got promoted at various levels. His project attracted the attention of Frisson Motor Werks, Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ToI report says it was the university who got in touch with him and offered him a position to work on the prototype in the US as a battery management system engineer.

The ToI report says, his father, Shamshad Ali, said, "Amir used to ask all kinds of questions related to the functioning of electrical equipment." Today, Ali's hard work borne fruit and his father is very happy for him.

Relevance of electric vehicles

Switching from gas-fuelled to electric-powered vehicles can reduce local levels of air pollution to a significant level, particularly in cities with high traffic congestion. It is a swap many countries are keen on encouraging.

Since 2008, in the US alone, various states have formulated local incentives to increase the adoption of plug-in electric vehicles. Researchers are searching through data to determine the most effective tools that policy-makers can apply to ensure increase adoption of electric vehicles.