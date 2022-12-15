JUST IN
Simultaneous elections can save exchequer's money, says Kiren Rijiju
Home prices set for steep 6-10% jump this fiscal, 3-5% next: Report
Shraddha case: Delhi LG okays proposal to appoint 2 special prosecutors
IAF carries out air exercise in Northeast; gets last of 36 Rafale jets
No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre
Nirav Modi loses bid to go to UK Supreme Court against extradition to India
What is Modi's compulsion to stay silent on China issue, asks Congress
Nitish should resign if his govt fails to implement policies: Giriraj
'Those who drink liquor, will die', says Bihar CM on hooch tragedy
Six non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Simultaneous elections can save exchequer's money, says Kiren Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NBWs issued against two absconding accused

A special NIA court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Topics
Maoist

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The National Investigation Agency had filed a plea before Special Judge Rajesh Katariya seeking such warrants against alleged Maoist leaders Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy.

The court allowed the probe agency's plea and directed the investigation officer/prosecution to depute a special team to execute the NBW against the two absconding accused.

The special judge also issued a production warrant against an accused who has been arrested in Jharkhand.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune police, which claimed the conclave was organised by persons with Maoist links, had registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on January 8, 2018. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

Sixteen persons were arrested in the case, of which Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died while in judicial custody and Anand Teltumbde and Sudha Bharadwaj are out on bail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maoist

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.