Shraddha case: Delhi LG okays proposal to appoint 2 special prosecutors

-
Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.
The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation last month after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12.
During interrogation, Poonawala confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing them in various parts of the capital, police had said.
"LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. November 10, 2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli.
"The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, advocates, will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter," an official told PTI.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:45 IST
