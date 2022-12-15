JUST IN
IAF carries out air exercise in Northeast; gets last of 36 Rafale jets
Business Standard

Shraddha case: Delhi LG okays proposal to appoint 2 special prosecutors

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday

Topics
Murder | Crime against women | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation last month after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, Poonawala confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing them in various parts of the capital, police had said.

"LG V K Saxena has approved the proposal of the Delhi Police for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors to represent the State in the Trial Court in case FIR No. 659 dt. November 10, 2022 u/s 365/302/201 IPC, registered at PS Mehrauli.

"The matter relates to the gruesome Shraddha murder case. Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, advocates, will be accordingly representing the Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter," an official told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:45 IST

