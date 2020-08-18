Musk, Ambani among 10 richest people: Check who else is on Bloomberg Index

#10 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Google
#9 Larry Page, Co-founder, Google
#8 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft
#7 Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
#6 Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries
#5 Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH
#4 Elon R Musk, CEO, Tesla Inc
Elon Musk is now the world's fourth-richest person after Tesla Inc. shares surged 11% on Monday, closing at a record high and boosting Musk's net worth by $7.8 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
#3 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook
#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft
#1 Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon Inc
