Pradhan asks steel industry to hike spending to boost consumption, jobs
Musk, Ambani among 10 richest people: Check who else is on Bloomberg Index

Elon Musk is now the world's fourth-richest person after Tesla Inc. shares surged 11% on Monday, closing at a record high and boosting Musk's net worth by $7.8 billion on the Bloomberg Index

Elon Musk | Tesla Inc

#10 Sergey Brin, Co-founder, Google

#9 Larry Page, Co-founder, Google

#8 Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft

#7 Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

#6 Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries

#5 Bernard Arnault, CEO, LVMH

#4 Elon R Musk, CEO, Tesla Inc

Elon Musk is now the world's fourth-richest person after Tesla Inc. shares surged 11% on Monday, closing at a record high and boosting Musk's net worth by $7.8 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

#3 Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook

#2 Bill Gates, Co-founder, Microsoft

#1 Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon Inc

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 18:50 IST

