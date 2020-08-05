JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

'Bulletproof' Big Tech: Why Apple, Amazon, Google are not going to break up

More businesses to re-open even as coronavirus cases near 2 million-mark
Business Standard

In pics: Massive explosion hits Beirut, world reacts with shock

Initially, video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appeared to be fireworks

Topics
Lebanon crisis | Lebanon | blast

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Much of the port flattened

Much of the port flattened
1 / 7
Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, Beirut witnessed a massive explosion, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. 

Over 100 dead

Over 100 dead
2 / 7
Photo: Reuters

More than 100 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

The force of a quake

The force of a quake
3 / 7
Photo: Reuters

The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ, and it was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean.

Early response

Early response
4 / 7
Photo: Reuters

For hours afterwards, ambulances rushing in from around Lebanon carried away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

Alleged source of explosives

Alleged source of explosives
5 / 7
Photo: Reuters

Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said the blast might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port.

The sound of planes

The sound of planes
6 / 7
Photo: Reuters

The explosion came amid ongoing tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah military group on Lebanon's southern border. Many residents reported overhearing planes just before the blast, fueling rumors of an attack, though Israeli military overflights are common.

The PM's promise

The PM's promise
7 / 7
Photo: Reuters

Beirut's governor, Marwan Abboud, broke into tears as he toured the site, exclaiming, Beirut is a devastated city. Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that those responsible will pay.


First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU