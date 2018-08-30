Encounter underway in Kashmir's Bandipora; three terrorists 'trapped'

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

No report of casualties or injuries has been reported as of now. More details are awaited.



On Wednesday, four policemen lost their lives in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the police, a police party came under indiscriminate firing by a group of terrorists during the afternoon hours in Shopian's Arhama.

This came after two terrorists from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.