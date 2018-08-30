JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How DNA Bill gives near-sweeping powers to the state to bulldoze privacy
Business Standard

Encounter underway in Kashmir's Bandipora; three terrorists 'trapped'

On Wednesday, four policemen lost their lives in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district

ANI  |  Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

Indian Army
File photo

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

No report of casualties or injuries has been reported as of now. More details are awaited.

On Wednesday, four policemen lost their lives in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the police, a police party came under indiscriminate firing by a group of terrorists during the afternoon hours in Shopian's Arhama.

This came after two terrorists from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 09:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements