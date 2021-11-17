Enrolment in govt schools, tuitions up in pandemic year: Pratham study

-
Enrollment in government schools increased and more children paid for private tuitions in 2021 when India was batting the coronavirus pandemic and had shut down for almost three months, said a non-profit’s research on Wednesday.
“There was significant increase in the proportion of children in government schools in many states. Time will tell if this is a temporary feature or more permanent feauture,” said the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) by the Pratham.
Nearly 30 per cent children took tuitions in 2018: nationally, the number reached 40 per cent last year, said the telephonic survey conducted in September-October 2021. In West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, enrollment for tuitions was 60 per cent.
A smartphone in the family doesn’t necessarily mean a child has access to the device, said the survey, asking for education policy to note this in planning remote learning.
