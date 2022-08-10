Ethanol plants to generate green jobs, raise farmer income: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday said that the new second generation (2G) ethanol plant by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Haryana’s Panipat will reduce pollution due to stubble burning in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana. He added that more such plants across the country will bring in more green jobs and money into the hands of farmers.

“In the last seven to eight years, the country has saved at least Rs 50,000 crore on foreign exchange due to the rise in blending and almost a similar amount has gone to farmers. This biofuel plant is a beginning and will help in reducing pollution in Delhi, NCR and the entire Haryana,” Modi said.



He dedicated the Rs 900-crore IOC plant to the nation. In 2014, the share of ethanol blending in petrol was a mere 1.4 per cent.

India’s blending in petrol has increased to 10.16 per cent in 2022, much ahead of its target. The country has also set a target of achieving 20 per cent blending by 2025.

“Stubble burning that used to be a loss will become a source of income for farmers. I am happy that in different parts of the country, many such green energy plants are coming up,” Modi said.

Plants coming under the 2G technology include Bathinda, Punjab (HPCL); Bargarh, Odisha (BPCL); Numaligarh, Assam (Numaligarh Refinery); and Davanagere (MRPL).

“Some years ago, we decided to go for 10 per cent blending. With farmer support, we achieved this before time. Eight years ago, we used to produce 400 million litres of and now we produce around 4 billion litres. This is bringing huge benefits for farmers,” the Prime Minister said. He also highlighted the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the change it made to the lives of below-poverty-line (BPCL) families.

“In 2014, around 50 per cent of our population was affected by polluted kitchens. Now, we have achieved almost 100 per cent LPG coverage and around 90 million connections were given to poor families,” he said.

He also added that the city gas network’s reach increased from only 800 CNG stations to 4,500 stations now. Piped gas connections went from a few lakh families to around 10 million now.

On fuel prices, he said, “Anybody can say we will give free petrol and diesel for selfish politics. Such selfish schemes will burden honest taxpayers. That will take away the rights of our children and stop the country from becoming atmanirbhar.”