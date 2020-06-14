Ethical hacking: Thriving in the grey; experts for awareness, legal remedy

The recent case of a Delhi-based IT services company that allegedly ran a global hacking operation under the garb of ethical hacking has put the spotlight on grey areas in the law. Cyber legal framework and cyber laws in most countries have focused on hacking as an offence, and the criminal and penal consequences that come with it.

However, "ethical hacking" does not find a reference in law, nor is there much jurisprudence around it. Given the increasing instances of ...