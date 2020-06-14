Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance

In March, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for a record fourth time, snatching power from the Congress’ Kamal Nath within 15 months. Though Narottam Mishra, state home minister, was instrumental in dethroning Nath, Chouhan became the obvious chief ministerial choice for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the faction-ridden Madhya Pradesh.

Political compulsions were also in his favour. Also to win the by-elections to seats that have fallen vacant after the resignation of rebel Congress MLAs, Chouhan was better suited than other aspirants. The BJP has ...