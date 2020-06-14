JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Virtual reality: BJP's campaign blueprint for Bihar polls in Covid-19 era
Business Standard

Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance

After two and a half months of taking oath, Chouhan has many challenges before him. The first is to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected more than 10,000 people in the state

Topics
Shivraj Shingh Chauhan | madhya Pradesh polls | Madhya Pradesh govt

Sandeep Kumar  |  New Delhi 

In March, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for a record fourth time, snatching power from the Congress’ Kamal Nath within 15 months. Though Narottam Mishra, state home minister, was instrumental in dethroning Nath, Chouhan became the obvious chief ministerial choice for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the faction-ridden Madhya Pradesh.

Political compulsions were also in his favour. Also to win the by-elections to seats that have fallen vacant after the resignation of rebel Congress MLAs, Chouhan was better suited than other aspirants. The BJP has ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU