EU is donating more than 200 million doses of vaccines by end of year

The European Union announced on Thursday that it will donate more than 200 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to countries with average and low incomes before the end of this year.
That is twice the initial amount the 27-nation bloc planned to deliver, mostly through COVAX, a UN-backed program to provide vaccines to the poorest parts of the world.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU had "taken on its responsibility in helping the world fight the virus".
"Vaccination is crucial - that is why it is essential to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world," she said.
According to EU data, COVAX has so far delivered 122 million doses of vaccines to 136 countries.
The EU said it had provided assistance to African countries to help them produce vaccines and medicines to reduce the continent's dependence on imports, the Associated Press reported.
