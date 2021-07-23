US officials seek to know if third dose helps people with weak immunity

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to raise age limit for retirement of health dept officials
Fed officials expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
White House to target bank mergers, financial data with competition order
US Federal Reserve's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
-
Federal health officials have signalled they're hunting ways to quickly learn if a third COVID-19 vaccine dose might better protect organ transplant recipients and other patients with weak immune systems.
While the vaccines are strongly effective in most people, many Americans with immune-suppressing health problems remain in limbo after immunisation, uncertain how protected they really are. France and Israel already have begun offering an extra dose to transplant recipients and other immunocompromised people. In the US, those patients increasingly are pushing for -- even lying to get -- another shot, too.
Thursday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed some small studies that hint, but don't prove, a third dose might help at least some immunocompromised patients. The panel can't formally recommend an extra dose without the Food and Drug Administration's permission, but several advisers asked if the government could allow worried patients to sign up for one as part of a study.
"We are actively looking into ways that could be done," replied CDC's Dr Amanda Cohn. "Stay tuned. We are working through those issues.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU